NEWS

Toddler fatally struck in apparent family accident in Fontana

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A boy between 1 and 2 years old was fatally struck in what is believed to be an apparent family accident in Fontana, police say.

The crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive.

Officers arrived and found CPR was being performed on the toddler. Authorities assisted with life-saving measures but the child succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Fontana police said.

Investigators said it appeared a family member backed out of a home and struck the child by accident.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing.
