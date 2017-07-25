Toddler fatally struck in apparent family accident in Fontana

A boy between 1 and 2 years old was fatally struck in what is believed to be an apparent family accident in Fontana, police say.The crash was reported at 10:20 a.m. in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive.Officers arrived and found CPR was being performed on the toddler. Authorities assisted with life-saving measures but the child succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Fontana police said.Investigators said it appeared a family member backed out of a home and struck the child by accident.An investigation into the crash was ongoing.