Trail of drugs, cash found after Beverly Glen home invasion

Several men stormed into a home in Beverly Glen, shooting a resident before fleeing the scene. Detectives believe this was not a random home invasion.Neighbors in the upscale neighborhood were startled to wake up to the sound of gunshots and screeching tires at about 3:15 a.m.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened in the 10300 block of Summer Holly Circle, just south Mulholland Drive. Officers responded to the house, where a man had been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun, an LAPD spokesperson said. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.Police say the suspects broke through the home's back sliding glass door and confronted the victim.A female was also at home at the time of the break-in, investigators said. She was not injured.The suspects took off after the shooting, leaving a trail of drugs and cash on the floor.Police say this was a targeted crime, and the suspects clearly knew there were cash and drugs in the house.The suspects remain at large after the shooting.