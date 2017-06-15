<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2104623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A spurned husband tracked down his wife and a 20th Century Fox executive during a romantic rendezvous and beat the man to death in his car, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday, June 15, 2017, but the defendant's attorney called the man's killing "a case of self-defense."