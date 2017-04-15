Shooting investigation near Courage and Allies - heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. No threat to public. — MorenoValleyPolice (@MoValPD) April 15, 2017

A triple-shooting in Moreno Valley on Friday evening left at least one person with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.Officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Courage Street and Allies Place, according to the Moreno Valley Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and subsequently caused a traffic collision, a police spokesperson said. The motorist in the fleeing vehicle then managed to drive away and escape.Two females and a male were transported to a hospital after being struck in the shooting, investigators said. One of the females suffered wounds that were life-threatening. The conditions of the other two victims were unknown.In a tweet published shortly after 10 p.m., the police department urged the public to avoid the area during the shooting investigation, adding that there was "no threat to the public."