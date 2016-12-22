A man visiting a home in Thousand Oaks was killed after a pick-up truck crashed into the back of the residence early Thursday morning.Authorities said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Briarwood Place. The truck had come off a 40-foot embankment and smashed into the back of the home in a cul-de-sac."There was actually, I believe, five people in this home. The other ones were in a different part of the house and were not injured," Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Jason Robarts said. "This individual was in that one room where the vehicle did go through the wall and ultimately killed him."The 19-year-old male driver was taken into custody, police said. Authorities consider alcohol to be a factor in the crash and will be investigating. Rain conditions may also have been a factor, but it was unclear.Authorities said the driver had gone through some brush for a while before flying off the embankment.The identity of the victim has not been released, but authorities said the person was an adult male, likely a relative visiting the family at the home.The coroner arrived at the scene to pick up the victim's body.The investigation was ongoing.