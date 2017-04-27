NEWS

Truck driver saves girl found wandering in San Jacinto

EMBED </>More News Videos

An Inland Empire truck driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a toddler found wandering alone on a busy road. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) --
An Inland Empire truck driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a toddler found wandering alone on a busy road.

Luis Navarro says he was driving home Wednesday night when he was shocked to see a partially clothed little girl walking on the shoulder of Gilman Springs Road in San Jacinto.

He posted the whole thing live on Facebook as he led the girl out of danger and asked her where she lives.

After knocking on the door of a nearby home, he found her family and reunited them.

They apparently had been sleeping when she got out.

But Navarro says he was still concerned, so he called the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who said they'd check to see whether there's any criminal negligence going on
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlchildrenfacebook liveriverside county sheriff's departmentSan JacintoRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man arrested after LAPD calls backup to downtown LA
Arkansas prepares to execute 4th prisoner in 8 days as lethal injection drug nears expiration
A timeline of events surrounding the suspicious death of NY judge
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
1992 LA riots examined in new exhibit at Expo Park
More News
Top Stories
Babysitter who aided in child molestation may have victims in LA, IE, police say
Chargers select Clemson WR Mike Williams with No. 7 pick in NFL Draft
1992 LA riots examined in new exhibit at Expo Park
LAPD seeking suspect in fatal shooting in Jefferson Park
LA fire chief remembers 'entire blocks on fire' during 1992 riots
Caught on video: 2 deputies attacked by inmates
Snoring may be sign of serious, life-threatening condition
Show More
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement
2 arrested at Ann Coulter protest in Berkeley
Man arrested after LAPD calls backup to downtown LA
Man kicked off Delta flight for using bathroom before takeoff
More News
Top Video
LAPD seeking suspect in fatal shooting in Jefferson Park
LA fire chief remembers 'entire blocks on fire' during 1992 riots
LA earns 'C' grade in air quality, energy use in UCLA report card
Plan to provide health care to every Californian moves forward
More Video