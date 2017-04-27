An Inland Empire truck driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a toddler found wandering alone on a busy road.Luis Navarro says he was driving home Wednesday night when he was shocked to see a partially clothed little girl walking on the shoulder of Gilman Springs Road in San Jacinto.He posted the whole thing live on Facebook as he led the girl out of danger and asked her where she lives.After knocking on the door of a nearby home, he found her family and reunited them.They apparently had been sleeping when she got out.But Navarro says he was still concerned, so he called the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who said they'd check to see whether there's any criminal negligence going on