NEWS

Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA

Alarick Spence, an Uber driver and convicted felon, is a suspect in the sexual assault of an unconscious female passenger in North Hollywood. (LAPD)

Police have arrested an Uber driver and convicted felon they say sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out in his car. Investigators are looking to see if there may be more victims.

The driver, Alarick Spence, 46, picked up a 24-year-old woman from an event in downtown Los Angeles around 3 a.m. Friday and was supposed to drop her off in Hollywood, police said.

The woman, who had been drinking, passed out in the car. Police say Spence then drove her to a motel in North Hollywood, checked out a room and carried the unconscious woman inside.

He allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her. She woke up in the unfamiliar room and called police.

Officers arrested Spence and he is being held on $1 million.

"Based on the nature of this crime, investigators believe there are possibly other young ladies that Alarick Spence may have assaulted," said Capt. William Hayes, with LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.

Police asked anyone who may have been victimized by Spence or who has additional information to contact detectives at (213)486-6910.

Spence is described as an African-American male, 46 years old, 5-foot 11 inches, weighing 225 pounds. He drives a 2015 silver four-door Nissan Sentra, with an Uber sticker in the front windshield.

Hayes said Spence has five felony convictions on his record, all related to narcotics, in Los Angeles County, Ventura County and the Sacramento area.

Uber, he said, has been cooperating with the police investigation and has suspended Spence from the service.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
A timeline of Trump's immigration executive order
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
More News
Top Stories
Father accused of killing 5-year-old to get back at ex-wife
GOP health care bill would leave 22 million uninsured
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Heat, winds work against firefighters battling Santa Clarita blaze
5 arrested after Santa Ana soccer brawl
Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt
It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition
Show More
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station
Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe
Suspect in custody after Pico Rivera deputy-involved shooting
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos