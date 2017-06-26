Uber driver arrested in sexual assault of passenger in LA

Police have arrested an Uber driver and convicted felon they say sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out in his car. Investigators are looking to see if there may be more victims.The driver, Alarick Spence, 46, picked up a 24-year-old woman from an event in downtown Los Angeles around 3 a.m. Friday and was supposed to drop her off in Hollywood, police said.The woman, who had been drinking, passed out in the car. Police say Spence then drove her to a motel in North Hollywood, checked out a room and carried the unconscious woman inside.He allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her. She woke up in the unfamiliar room and called police.Officers arrested Spence and he is being held on $1 million."Based on the nature of this crime, investigators believe there are possibly other young ladies that Alarick Spence may have assaulted," said Capt. William Hayes, with LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division.Police asked anyone who may have been victimized by Spence or who has additional information to contact detectives at (213)486-6910.Spence is described as an African-American male, 46 years old, 5-foot 11 inches, weighing 225 pounds. He drives a 2015 silver four-door Nissan Sentra, with an Uber sticker in the front windshield.Hayes said Spence has five felony convictions on his record, all related to narcotics, in Los Angeles County, Ventura County and the Sacramento area.Uber, he said, has been cooperating with the police investigation and has suspended Spence from the service.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this story.