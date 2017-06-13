NEWS

UCLA campus sexual battery suspect sought

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search is underway for a man accused of committing sexually battery on the UCLA campus.

The attack happened last month, but police released information about the incident on Monday.

On May 31 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the suspect approached the victim and asked for directions to the school's faculty center.

The victim helped the suspect find the building, and that's where the attack took place, police said.

It's unclear whether the victim is a student. Police would only say the victim is affiliated with UCLA.

According to investigators, the victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, dark eyes, short and dark unkempt hair and a 5-inch gray beard that was rounded near the bottom.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue and gray checked shirt, blue jeans and dirty gray-blue canvas shoes with red trim around the ankle.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact University of California Police detectives at (310) 825-1491 and refer to report #171197.
