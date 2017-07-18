NEWS

UCLA students warned to be careful after man exposes himself in campus bathroom

UCLA issued a warning for students about a man who exposed himself inside a men's restroom on campus. (KABC)

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
UCLA issued a warning for students about a man who exposed himself inside a men's restroom on campus.

Around 11:20 a.m. on July 11, a man was using a men's bathroom on the third floor of the Ackerman Union building when he noticed another man standing in front of a restroom stall exposing himself.

The incident lasted for about 10 seconds and then the suspect walked out. The victim is associated with UCLA, according to a campus alert, but it did not specify if the victim was a student.

The suspect is described as man between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, has short black hair, facial hair, dark-colored eyes and was last seen wearing a black or gray shirt and black pants.

The incident was under investigation.

The university urged students to report any suspicious activity. They can also report a crime anonymously by calling (310) 794-5824.
