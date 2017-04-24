NEWS

Uncle backs up truck, fatally strikes 2-year-old in South LA

A 2-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Monday, fire officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 2-year-old child was fatally struck by a truck driven by the toddler's uncle in South Los Angeles on Monday, fire officials said.

The man was backing up his pickup truck when he hit the child shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The child, whose gender was not immediately revealed, died at the scene, authorities from the LAPD said.

The fatal crash was being considered an accident but remained under investigation.

Officials said the child's body was being baptized at the scene.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
