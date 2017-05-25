Upland police search for young sexual predator

Upland police are looking for a sexual predator, and investigators say the suspect could be as young as 13 years old.Officials said the suspect has been involved in five incidents in the shopping center on the 1600 block of North Mountain Avenue.According to investigators, the suspect grabbed the victims by the buttocks or hips. He appeared to target women in their 30s who were wearing workout clothing or yoga-type pants.The suspect did not say anything to the victims during the assaults. In each case, he ran away to a BMX-style bicycle and fled the area.The suspect was described as a white or Latino male between 13 and 18 years old, standing at around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. His BMX-style bicycle is black and has a rear reflector on the back.The suspect's clothing has varied during the incidents, but officials said he was wearing a camouflage hoodie in one incident.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Upland Police Department at (909) 946-7624.