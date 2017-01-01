NEWS

Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' by vandal recorded on surveillance video
EMBED </>More News Videos

Hollywood residents awoke Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent prank. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "Hollyweed" in an apparent New Year's Day prank.

The sign was vandalized about 3 a.m. by a male suspect who was recorded on surveillance video, said Lt. Guy Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.

Dressed in all black, the unidentified vandal scaled Mount Lee, made his way over a fence and then climbed onto each of the landmark's "O" letters, the lieutenant said. He then draped those letters with black tarps so they each appeared as a lowercase "e."


The suspect remained at large hours after the incident. If arrested, he would face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to the LAPD.

The agency also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.

As bemused tourists looked on from a nearby vantage point, park rangers removed the tarps and restored the proper text's visibility by 11:15 a.m.


"I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the 'Hollyweed' sign," said Bruce Quinn. "But hey, it's OK with me."

According to the online newsletter The Cannabist, the landmark was similarly edited to read "Hollyweed" in 1976. The lettering was also changed 10 years later as part of a publicity campaign for a movie.

On Sunday morning, Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers were among those who posed for photos with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Related Topics:
newshollywoodlapdlos angeles police departmentvandalismprankHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Twin sisters born Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in San Diego
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Woman burned at OC bar during flaming alcohol trick
82-year-old woman dies after being struck by transit bus in West Covina
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
Woman burned at OC bar during flaming alcohol trick
Twin sisters born Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in San Diego
Dog mauls family after owner tries to put sweater on him
Rose Parade float honors 49 victims of Pulse nightclub shooting
LAPD increases security as thousands celebrate NYE in Grand Park
82-year-old woman dies after being struck by transit bus in West Covina
Show More
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
LA Sparks players were next door to nightclub during Istanbul attack
Swarm of 100 small earthquakes hits near California-Mexico border
5 Fwy re-opens after shutting down through Grapevine
VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue of man in Burbank
More News
Top Video
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 3 people injured in Simi Valley crash
LAPD increases security as thousands celebrate NYE in Grand Park
Dog mauls family after owner tries to put sweater on him
Rose Parade float honors 49 victims of Pulse nightclub shooting
More Video