Vehicle struck by gunfire in apparent road-rage incident on 15 Freeway in Fontana

A vehicle's shattered windows are seen after a road-rage incident in Fontana on Tuesday, May 10, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A motorist's car was struck by gunfire Tuesday evening in an apparent road rage incident in Fontana, authorities said.

The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, near Summit Avenue.

At least two windows on the victim's blue sedan were pierced by gunshots.

The driver told police the shots came from a white Ford F-150 pickup that was heading northbound on the 15.

After the shooting, the victim exited the interstate and drover to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital.
