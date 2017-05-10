A motorist's car was struck by gunfire Tuesday evening in an apparent road rage incident in Fontana, authorities said.The incident happened about 9:45 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, near Summit Avenue.At least two windows on the victim's blue sedan were pierced by gunshots.The driver told police the shots came from a white Ford F-150 pickup that was heading northbound on the 15.After the shooting, the victim exited the interstate and drover to a nearby fast-food restaurant for help. He was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital.