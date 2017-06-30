For the second time in less than a week, another big takedown of an Inland Empire street gang took place in San Bernardino on Friday."As we win these battles, we're going to declare and we're going to win victory on the war on gangs to make this a safer community for all of us," said Mike Ramos, San Bernardino County district attorney.The target of the operation was the Westside Verdugo Street Gang. Authorities arrested 86 people, and almost all of them are now facing felony charges."This gang's been known to law enforcement since the 1950s," San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said.McMahon said not only did they make arrests, but they also confiscated weapons such as handguns, rifles and shotguns. Money and drugs were also seized."Hundreds of pounds of narcotics, including cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana," he said.Law enforcement said they know the battle is far from over. Ramos had a message for other gang members."Those of you out there that decide that perhaps you want to choose that lifestyle - if you do, make sure you know that we will get you," he said.