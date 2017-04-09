NEWS

Victorville man arrested for murder of mother

San Bernardino County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found inside a Victorville home Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 35-year-old man was arrested for the murder of his mother who was found dead in their Victorville home on Saturday.

Jonathan Moises Castellon was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for the murder of 57-year-old Ruth Delacruz Castellon, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's homicide detectives.

After sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call shortly after 11 a.m. in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street, they discovered the woman dead inside the home. Officials did not say how she died.

Deputies also located her son in the backyard with apparent blood on his feet and clothing, according to sheriff's officials.

After interviewing Jonathan Moises Castellon, detectives determined he was responsible for the murder of his mother, sheriff's officials stated in a press release. A motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact the San Bernardino County sheriff's homicide division at (909)387-3589.
