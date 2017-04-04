NEWS

VIDEO: Burglars attempt to kick in door of South Gate home

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two "kicking crooks" have one SoCal city on edge after surveillance video captures a brazen burglary attempt. (KABC)

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two "kicking crooks" have one Southern California city on edge after surveillance video captured a brazen burglary attempt.

A South Gate family's high-tech doorbell fitted with a camera caught the two would-be robbers charging at the front entryway of their home.

In the video, the men take running leaps, slamming their feet into the door as hard as they can manage. The door, however, doesn't budge.

But the doorbell did alert the homeowner, who was at his daughter's softball game.

He watched the whole incident unfold on his cellphone before using a voice app connected to his doorbell camera system to startle the men, who eventually turned and ran from the front porch.
Related Topics:
newssurveillance videoburglarycrimeSouth GateLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
CA firefighter helps save unconscious kids at Michigan hotel pool
Video shows aftermath of alleged Syria chemical attack
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
California murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
1 teen killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
More News
Top Stories
CA firefighter helps save unconscious kids at Michigan hotel pool
Democrats Ahn, Gomez heading to runoff in LA congressional race
Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Fear of deportation on the rise in LA County, UCLA survey says
Rent price hike forcing elderly out of homes in OC
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
Bill to shut down SoCal Gas Aliso Canyon facility moves forward
Show More
Device uses electricity to disrupt cells, improve brain cancer survival
17 cottages to be restored at Crystal Cove State Park
California murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Cadillac now offering plug-in hybrid luxury sedan CT6
1 teen killed, 2 in critical condition after South LA shooting
More News
Top Video
Mel B alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
CA firefighter helps save unconscious kids at Michigan hotel pool
Democrats Ahn, Gomez heading to runoff in LA congressional race
SB 2 Fwy reopened in Glassell Park after crash involving milk tanker
More Video