VIDEO: Burglars attempt to kick in door of South Gate home

Two "kicking crooks" have one Southern California city on edge after surveillance video captured a brazen burglary attempt.A South Gate family's high-tech doorbell fitted with a camera caught the two would-be robbers charging at the front entryway of their home.In the video, the men take running leaps, slamming their feet into the door as hard as they can manage. The door, however, doesn't budge.But the doorbell did alert the homeowner, who was at his daughter's softball game.He watched the whole incident unfold on his cellphone before using a voice app connected to his doorbell camera system to startle the men, who eventually turned and ran from the front porch.