NEWS

Dramatic video shows customer take on armed robber at Fresno Starbucks

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Herndon and Golden State.

Investigators said the suspect, Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from a barista. That is when Cregg Jerri saw what was happening and hit Flores in the back with a metal chair. The two then began fighting on the ground, where Jerri was stabbed in the neck. Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.



During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stab Flores several times before he ran away.

Officers later found Flores near a canal on Fruit and Ashlan where he admitted to the crime and was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called the brave customer a hero.

"It's not something we recommend. In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident but very well could have. But nonetheless, he's a hero - there's no question," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberysurveillance videostabbingcaught on cameraCaliforniaCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Protesters shout down Minneapolis mayor in wake of fatal shooting of bride-to-be
Preemie home after Cancun hospital allegedly extorted over $30K from family
Spicer feeling 'relieved' after resignation as White House press secretary
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in fatal Lancaster hit-and-run crash turns himself in
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
Jimmy Kimmel posts first photo of his newborn on social media
Natural History Museum exhibit focuses on famous P-22 cougar
Minneapolis PD chief resigns in wake of officer shooting
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
Suspects sought in brazen Ontario food court robberies
Show More
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
Helicopter makes hard landing in Sherman Oaks neighborhood
Comic-con fans share creative costumes, personal stories
LA County libraries to host free concerts
Easy techniques to stop spinning from vertigo
More News
Top Video
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood perform at The Forum
Neighborhood determined to solve 2-year-old murder
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS files lawsuit
Long Beach man sues California Lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
More Video