NEWS

VIDEO: Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in Huntington Park

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a wild scene in Huntington Park, where a driver repeatedly plowed his car into the vehicle in front of him. The frightening incident was all captured on video. (Gus Juanillo/YouTube)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a wild scene in Huntington Park, where a driver repeatedly plowed his car into the vehicle in front of him. The frightening incident was all captured on video.

It looked like a demolition derby at the corner of Alameda Street and Gage Avenue earlier this month.

Horrified onlookers stopped and watched from the sidewalk. One witness took out his cellphone and began recording.

The victim in the front car suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Eventually, the suspect sped off, but that was after several minutes of erratic behavior.

After fleeing that scene, the suspect went on to hit a total of five parked vehicles, police said.

When officers arrived at the last crash scene, the suspect's car was on fire and inoperable, authorities said.

The suspect was first hospitalized for some injuries he incurred. Then, he was booked into jail and will likely face multiple felony charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashcellphonecaught on cameraarrestjailroad rageHuntington ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump denies there is 'WH chaos' as new chief of staff sworn in
Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing Minnesota financial adviser
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
1 injured after suspected DUI driver plows into Covina home
More News
Top Stories
1 injured after suspected DUI driver plows into Covina home
Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73
6-year-old cancer patient throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium
Sheriff's deputy, fiance die in Big Bear small plane crash
VIDEO: NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan face off at Brewers game
9 injured after car plows into crowd in Mid-City
Man tries to kidnap woman in Pasadena, good Samaritan thwarts attempt
Mother dies days after giving birth to twins, their father slain
Show More
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Dad killed while pulling into OC driveway by suspected DUI driver
LA Chargers kick off training camp in Costa Mesa
Porter Ranch residents urge legislators to keep gas facility shut down
2-month-old otter named Triton makes debut at Ohio zoo
More News
Top Video
1 injured after suspected DUI driver plows into Covina home
6-year-old cancer patient throws 1st pitch at Dodger Stadium
VIDEO: NJ Gov. Christie, Cubs fan face off at Brewers game
Mother dies days after giving birth to twins, their father slain
More Video