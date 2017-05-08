NEWS

VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head

A kangaroo was caught on camera grabbing and biting a 9-year-old girl on the head. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (KABC) --
Dramatic video captured a 9-year-old girl being attacked by a kangaroo at a wild animal park in Alabama.

Cheyenne White was at Harmony Park Safari with her younger sister and mother when the kangaroo struck.

Her younger sister is seen reaching through a fence, then the kangaroo reached its heads and arms through the fence, grabbed Cheyenne White by the hair and appeared to bite her on the head.

"I'm just glad it got me instead of my baby sister because it would've hurt her even worse," Cheyenne White said.

Jennifer White, Cheyenne White's mother, said her daughter had to get 14 stitches.

"I'm just glad I was there," the mother said.

Harmony Park Safari declined to comment about the incident. There were signs at the start of the kangaroo trail that warned customers that under a state law they take their own risks when visiting an agritourism business. There were also two plaques on the fence that said, "I bite."

Jennifer White said if the park had a better barrier, her daughter wouldn't have been injured.

"I don't want it to happen to someone else's kids because they may not be as fortunate as my daughter was," Jennifer White said.

The child was expected to make a full recovery.
