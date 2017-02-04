A man who carried out a brutal attack on his girlfriend in a San Diego-area parking lot was sentenced Friday as surveillance video of the incident was released.Dorian Chavez Anguiano, 42, received seven years in state prison for kicking his girlfriend outside a Chula Vista motel on the evening of Aug. 6.Anguiano had pleaded guilty in October to a charge of domestic violence resulting in a traumatic condition. He was sentenced after his motion to withdraw his guilty plea was denied.The defendant said he had initially submitted the plea because he had misunderstood his attorney. The lawyer denied the characterization."You're judging me by what you see on the video," Anguiano told Judge Stephanie Sontag.The disturbing footage shows Anguiano and his girlfriend exiting a car before he kicks her in the back, knocking her to the ground and into apparent unconsciousness.In court six months later, the woman denied she was unconscious and said the video doesn't tell the whole story. ABC7 is not identifying her because investigators believe she is a domestic violence victim."He is being falsely accused of giving me broken ribs and a broken nose, which he did not do and (has) never done anything like that towards me," she said of Anguiano.The woman claimed her boyfriend was actually a victim himself, adding that she physically assaulted him inside the car. She said he tried to kick her purse, not her, because he was upset that she had bottles of alcohol."This whole case has been really misunderstood," she told reporters outside the courtroom. "If anything we're victims of alcohol."I love Dorian dearly," she continued. "I mean, we planned on getting married."A restraining order prevents the couple from having any contact with each other for the next 10 years. They are attempting to have the order rescinded.