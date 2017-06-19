Shocking surveillance video from Mon Beau Bebe, a baby boutique in Irvine, shows a man speaking to a female employee. As she walks away from him, he grabs her by the hair and tries to pull her into a storage room.Police said she fought and screamed until he finally let her go. The employee was the only one in the store at the time."She was assaulted at the store, a man had walked in and pretended to be a customer," said Stephanie Arreaza, the store's manager.Arreaza said the victim is in her 20s and is OK, just shaken up."She fought him and told him that there were video cameras in the store, at which point he released her and fled from the store," said Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.Police are calling this an attempted kidnapping. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in the busy Woodbury Town Center."Sometimes it's just one of us girls here at a time and you know it happened in seconds. It's a very scary incident, especially here," said Arreaza.Arreaza said the store has changed its scheduling so no employee is ever alone. She and police are hoping someone recognizes the man in the video so there's no chance of him doing this again.The suspect is described as an Asian male in his 40s, last seen wearing plaid shorts, a white short-sleeve t-shirt, tennis shoes and eyeglasses."Everybody wants to feel safe in this community and we want this guy to get caught to make sure my coworker feels safe too," Arreaza said.