VIDEO: Man injured after e-cigarette explodes in pants
A man received minor injuries when a battery operated device exploded on a city bus in Downtown Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A man was injured when an e-cigarette device exploded in his pants while on a city bus in downtown Fresno.



Fresno firefighters responded to the incident on the bus in the area of Tuolumne and P streets at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man told the crew he had an electronic battery-powered smoking device in his right pant pocket that suddenly became hot before sparks went flying and the e-cigarette exploded.

Other people on the bus said the man began jumping around.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with burns to his right thigh and hand. He was expected to be OK.

No one else on the bus was injured.

