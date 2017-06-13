A motorist driving in the wrong direction in the carpool lane caused quite the scare for drivers on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.Eyewitness News viewer Robin Sun sent us video of the incident. The footage shows a woman driving southbound on the northbound side of the freeway.Sun had to quickly change lanes to get out of the way. He called it the scariest experience of his life.California Highway Patrol said several worried drivers in the area called 911 to report the incident.Officers stopped the elderly woman driving the wrong-way car.Authorities said she seemed confused, so they called someone to come and get her. She was not arrested, and no one on the freeway was injured.