Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an explosion at a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena back in February.
Pasadena police and the FBI said the man was suspected of setting off an explosion device at the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena at about 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Witnesses said a man tossed a device into the restaurant and ran from the scene. It detonated and gave off heavy smoke, but no one was injured.
Detectives discovered video they said shows the suspect enter a business after the explosion occurred. The suspect could be seen throwing away a dark piece of clothing in a trash can at the business.
Officials also announced a $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the attack.
Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call a tip line established by the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.