VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley

A suspect in a taco van who led police on a chase in the San Fernando Valley before fleeing on foot was arrested after an hour-long search of a Granada Hills neighborhood.

Police chased a man in a taco van who was wanted for attempted assault on an officer in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday.After a chase from the Mission Hills area to Granada Hills, the suspect abandoned the taco van and fled on foot, triggering a search by police of the neighborhood near the Knollwood golf course.After about an hour searching the neighborhood with the help of K-9 units, the suspect was taken into custody.Police say no officers were injured in the alleged attempted assault.