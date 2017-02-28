NEWS

VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley

Police chased a man in a taco van through the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police chased a man in a taco van who was wanted for attempted assault on an officer in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday.

After a chase from the Mission Hills area to Granada Hills, the suspect abandoned the taco van and fled on foot, triggering a search by police of the neighborhood near the Knollwood golf course.

After about an hour searching the neighborhood with the help of K-9 units, the suspect was taken into custody.

After about an hour searching the neighborhood with the help of K-9 units, the suspect was taken into custody.


Police say no officers were injured in the alleged attempted assault.
