VIDEO: Police slam female college student to ground

A video shows Colorado police slamming a 22-year-old female college student to the ground.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KABC) --
A video of a female college student being violently slammed to the ground in Colorado is prompting cries of police brutality.

Authorities say 22-year-old Michaella Surat was arrested by officers Thursday night after "shoulder checking" a bouncer at a bar in Fort Collins and then doing the same to an officer.

The video shows an officer grabbing Surat and appearing to struggle with her for several seconds before grabbing her by the arm and throwing her to the ground.

Surat appears to land hard on her side before another officer approaches and begins to arrest her.

Police said they are looking into the incident to make certain that the officers' actions conform with department policy.

Body camera footage from the officer who slammed Surat to the ground is also subject to review, but has not yet been released.
