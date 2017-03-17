NEWS

VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist

Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities were searching for a van wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Santa Ana on Friday. Santa Ana police released surveillance video that captured the deadly collision.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Standard Avenue and Walnut Street at about 5:15 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a white Ford van failing to yield while making a left turn from Standard Avenue onto Walnut Street.

A motorcyclist, only identified as a 36-year-old man from Santa Ana, attempted to brake in time, but came up on his front tire before smashing into the right-front panel of the van.

Authorities said the van fled the scene following the crash.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Standard Avenue was closed from First Street to Chestnut Avenue while detectives investigated the scene.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call the Santa Ana Police Department at (714) 245-8665.
