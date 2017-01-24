NEWS

Video shows caregiver hitting 94-year-old woman on head multiple times

A woman allegedly hit elderly victim for feeding people food to a dog.

HOUSTON, TX --
Police are looking for a caregiver accused of hitting an elderly, disabled woman in the head several times.

The assault was captured on video showing the home health care provider hitting the victim several times on the side and head. Police say the provider got upset after she caught the woman feeding her dog "people" food.

The woman's son told police that he installed a camera in the home after he noticed marks and bruises on his mother.

He reviewed footage on New Year's Day from the surveillance camera and saw the caregiver striking his 94-year-old mother several times.
Brenda Floyd is the accused health care provider. She is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 215 pounds.

Police say the family connected with Floyd through the popular online company Care.com, which is cooperating with the investigation. Police say Floyd worked for the family for three years, and they'd even provided her a car to get to work.

Memorial Villages Assistant Police Chief Ray Schultz said when screening caregivers, it's critical to go a step beyond listed references.

"Talk to those references and then see if those references know somebody else whose also been provided the service but is not on that reference list and contact them," said Schultz.

In this specific case, police say the family fired Floyd, and she worked for another family for two days before disappearing. Officers say they've talked to Floyd's family and that she has ties to Louisiana, but they're still looking for her.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Floyd. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.
