Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to West Anaheim hospital

Video shows 19-year-old Jonathan Ramirez, who was stabbed to death, being carried to West Anaheim Medical Center.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators hope surveillance video showing a 19-year-old man just moments before his death in West Anaheim will be the key to finding his killer.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department released the video which captured two men carrying Jonathan Ramirez into West Anaheim Medical Center after officials said he was stabbed on March 23.

"It's just not something that you see every day so it is a little shocking to see something like that and we're putting out the video because we want to try and jog somebody's memory," Lt. Lane Lagaret with the Orange County Sheriff's Department explained.

Authorities hope the video of Ramirez, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, would jog the memory of a witness to help find the suspect who stabbed Ramirez and the location of the attack.

"We don't have information and cannot confirm that it happened in Stanton," Lagaret explained. "We believe it could've happened in one of the surrounding cities."

Lagaret said the stabbing likely occurred in Stanton, Anaheim or Garden Grove.

He said the two men in the video were friends of Ramirez and had limited information as well.

"We identified them and spoke to them so they gave us a statement, and we're continuing our investigation," Lagaret said. "We have worked every lead to the end and now we're just going to ask for the public's help again. If anybody has seen anything, please come forward."

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation you were urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.
