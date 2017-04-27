NEWS

Video shows suspect in Westlake stabbing death

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police released surveillance video of a man suspected of stabbing another man to death after an argument in a Westlake district building two weeks ago. (KABC)

By
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police released surveillance video of a man suspected of stabbing another man to death after an argument in a Westlake district building two weeks ago.

On April 16 the suspect was seen fleeing the building on Westlake Boulevard with a knife in his hand.

Police say two men got into an argument, one stabbed the other, ran down a stairwell and right out the front door. He hasn't been seen since.

Residents said they had seen the man visit the building in the past, getting drunk there on weekends.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 25-35 years old, standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationsurveillance videoWestlakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time'
Mother wanted for Venice Amber Alert in custody; son recovered safely
Video depositions reveal shocking details in Whittier hot school bus death
Backyard chickens could soon be banned in the nation's capital
More News
Top Stories
Mother wanted for Venice Amber Alert in custody; son recovered safely
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
Video depositions reveal shocking details in Whittier hot school bus death
SoCal dig rewriting history of humans in Americas
Sketch of suspect who tried to lure 2 young girls at Covina park released
New poll suggests LA residents think more riots ahead
Lynwood schools honored for AP achievements
Show More
Grass fire knocked down at park in Montecito Heights
Man attempts to get Fullerton teenage girl into truck, police say
Lawyer's professional life may hold clues in 2009 murder
OC bus driver accused of sexual abuse of special needs passengers
Couple married 69 years dies minutes apart holding hands
More News
Top Video
SoCal dig rewriting history of humans in Americas
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
South LA barbershop crowd recalls being at epicenter of 1992 LA riots
New poll suggests LA residents think more riots ahead
More Video