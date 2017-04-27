Video shows suspect in Westlake stabbing death

Police released surveillance video of a man suspected of stabbing another man to death after an argument in a Westlake district building two weeks ago.On April 16 the suspect was seen fleeing the building on Westlake Boulevard with a knife in his hand.Police say two men got into an argument, one stabbed the other, ran down a stairwell and right out the front door. He hasn't been seen since.Residents said they had seen the man visit the building in the past, getting drunk there on weekends.Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 25-35 years old, standing around 5 feet 7 inches tall.Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD or provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-TIPS.