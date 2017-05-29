NEWS

VIDEO: 4 thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight

EMBED </>More Videos

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for a daring group of thieves who struck an Apple store in Rancho Cucamonga. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for a daring group of thieves who struck an Apple store in Rancho Cucamonga.

The thieves ripped off the store at the Victoria Gardens mall about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

In video captured from a person inside the store, you can see at least one customer trying to stop one of four suspects, but all of them got away.

Sheriff's deputies say the suspects grabbed several iPhones and laptops that were on display.

The thieves took off in a black four-door vehicle without license plates.
Related Topics:
newstheftapplecaught on cameraRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
North Korea launches short-range missile
Portland stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son's life
Severe weather casts a shadow over Memorial Day weekend for parts of the country
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
More News
Top Stories
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Mailbox camera captures alleged Hollywood Hills thieves in action
More than 150 firefighters battle brush fire above Brentwood
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Hot air balloon crashes after man proposes to girlfriend
Show More
Boy flies off slide at Bay Area water park
Simple tips to better composting waste
2 men killed in drive-up shooting in South Los Angeles
Brush fire spreads to at least 15 acres in Sylmar's Lopez Canyon
8 dead, including sheriff's deputy, in Mississippi shooting
More News
Top Video
Dozens march 40 miles in IE to raise veteran suicide awareness
Fire destroys Agua Dulce home, sparks brush fire
Boyle Heights Memorial Day vigil honors those who sacrificed
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
More Video