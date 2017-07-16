NEWS

VIDEO: Truck strikes alleged thief in Burbank

Video captured an alleged thief being struck by a truck in Burbank as he tries to run away with cash. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Video captured an alleged thief being struck by a truck in Burbank as he tries to run away with cash.

The incident happened Thursday just before 11 a.m. outside a Starbucks in the 1100 block of W. Alameda Avenue, according to Burbank police.

A victim was in the middle of a vehicle sale when the suspect took his cash and took off running.

The victim ran right after him and according to witnesses, he got into a black truck to continue the chase.

Video shows a black truck traveling toward the suspect until the truck hits the alleged thief, who then goes flying into the street. The bag the suspect had allegedly taken from the victim then opens and spills out cash across the pavement.

The victim recovered his cash and left the scene.

Burbank police were investigating whether the crash was intentional. They said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Burbank Police Department Detectives at (818) 238-3210.
