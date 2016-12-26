Volunteers working hard to prep Rose Parade floats

With less than a week to go, volunteers are busy in Pasadena decorating floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade.Some have worked on floats for 30 or 40 years. They say they just love the work."On the 31st, if we're not done, we'll go through the entire night until the 1st," said volunteer Rachel Lofthouse. "Just get it done."For more on how volunteers are preparing for the Jan. 2 parade, see the video above.