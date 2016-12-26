NEWS

Volunteers working hard to prep Rose Parade floats
With less than a week to go, volunteers are busy in Pasadena decorating floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
With less than a week to go, volunteers are busy in Pasadena decorating floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Some have worked on floats for 30 or 40 years. They say they just love the work.

"On the 31st, if we're not done, we'll go through the entire night until the 1st," said volunteer Rachel Lofthouse. "Just get it done."

RELATED: 14-year-old cancer survivor to ride on City of Hope float in Rose Parade
