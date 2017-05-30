NEWS

Warhead intercept test to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (KABC) --
Officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base will send up an interceptor to shoot down a simulated warhead in a drill designed to prepare for any North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile strike.

Vandenberg has launched test missiles in the past to perfect the military's missile defense system.

However, Tuesday's launch is different. Base officials are going to attempt to take out a missile programmed to act like an intercontinental ballistic missile that's being launched from the Marshall Islands.

MORE: North Korea says new missile ready for mass production

The big issue is that the interceptor has a spotty track record - it was successful nine out of 17 times.

This particular test was last conducted in June 2014, and it was a success.

In the test, the Vandenberg rocket releases a 5-foot-long device called a "kill vehicle."

It uses internal guidance systems to steer into the path of the oncoming missile's warhead, destroying it by force of impact.

This is all happening after North Korea continues to conduct one missile test after the next over the past few months.

MORE: North Korea claims major nuclear success in latest missile test

Kim Jong Un has yet to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, but officials believe the country is heading in that direction.

Kim has vowed to create a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching U.S. territory.

North Korea's latest missile test, which was conducted over the weekend, landed in waters off the coast of Japan.

Tuesday's test is expected to happen sometime between noon and 4:15 p.m., and it comes amid President Donald Trump's order to review the ballistic missile defense system.
