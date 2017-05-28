An NYPD officer in the Bronx showed some young basketball players how it's done.Officer Garthlette James was on duty in New York City's 50th Precinct when to the delight of a group of kids he stopped outside a basketball court that sat inside a fenced-in park.He asks for a basketball to take a shot from way past the three-point line.Actually, from outside the park."We're going to make it! Trust," he says in the now-viral video to naysayers.After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk. Cheers erupt from the court as the ball swishes in.The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.James said he likes to have fun out in the community like this -- and wants to make a difference and inspire people.