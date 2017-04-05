Fresno police are working to identify a woman with webbed toes who was found wandering on a roadway nearly naked and claiming to be a mermaid named Joanna.Authorities said the woman was picked up walking down the middle of Millerton Road, south of Table Mountain Casino, in Fresno County.She was partially clothed and had wet hair, telling police she had been in the water.Investigators said she is between the age of 16 and 30, with brown hair, brown eyes and webbed toes on both feet.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.