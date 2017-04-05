NEWS

Woman with webbed toes claims to be mermaid, found wandering road in Fresno

Left: Woman found by police | Right: File image of a mermaid

FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno police are working to identify a woman with webbed toes who was found wandering on a roadway nearly naked and claiming to be a mermaid named Joanna.

Authorities said the woman was picked up walking down the middle of Millerton Road, south of Table Mountain Casino, in Fresno County.

She was partially clothed and had wet hair, telling police she had been in the water.

Investigators said she is between the age of 16 and 30, with brown hair, brown eyes and webbed toes on both feet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing personwaterCentral California
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
More News
Top Stories
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Show More
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII
Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation
OC acupuncturist arrested on suspicion of sexual battery
Councilman calls for $50K reward in 'knock-knock' burglaries
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos