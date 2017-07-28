NEWS

Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

The police department posted surveillance video to their Facebook page, saying, "Everyone loves a good suit but we don't like it when people break into local businesses and steal." (KABC)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Laguna Beach police are looking for some well-dressed thieves who broke into a local business.

The police department posted surveillance video to their Facebook page, saying, "Everyone loves a good suit but we don't like it when people break into local businesses and steal."

The two men were clad in trousers, button-down blue shirts and fashionable hats. One man was wearing a vest. Both wore gloves.

Police said they have plenty of video and even a few witnesses. They asked the thieves to turn themselves in.

If you recognize these men, please call the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimebusinessLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Priebus out as chief of staff, Trump names Kelly as replacement
North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile: US official
ANALYSIS: McCain shows the power of allies in DC
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
More News
Top Stories
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
Boyle Heights bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
Show More
LA street vendor who had cart overturned given $1K at rally
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
San Fernando Valley mail thieves carve keys out of scissors
OJ Simpson not welcome at USC football games after parole
SoCal fire captain meets mother for 1st time since birth
More News
Top Video
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
More Video