Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach police are looking for some well-dressed thieves who broke into a local business.The police department posted surveillance video to their Facebook page, saying, "Everyone loves a good suit but we don't like it when people break into local businesses and steal."The two men were clad in trousers, button-down blue shirts and fashionable hats. One man was wearing a vest. Both wore gloves.Police said they have plenty of video and even a few witnesses. They asked the thieves to turn themselves in.If you recognize these men, please call the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.