NEWS

West Hills pastor dies from West Nile virus; community honors him

EMBED </>More News Videos

A beloved San Fernando Valley pastor who fell victim to the West Nile virus was remembered Friday by the community he served and the church he helped revive. (KABC)

By
WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A beloved San Fernando Valley pastor who fell victim to the West Nile virus was remembered Friday by the community he served and the church he helped revive.

Pastor Dave Drummond survived cancer, but it was a mosquito bite that led to his decline in health. He was contracted by the virus last summer and passed away Tuesday morning. He was 75.

For 17 years, Drummond, known as Pastor Dave to his congregation, was the heart and soul of the West Hills Baptist Church.

He helped build the church from 20 members to well over 200, who packed the church for his service.

"He was a compassionate listener and an orator when he spoke and that combination just drew people to him," said Mike Cocoris, also a pastor and Drummond's best friend.

Many said they're still in disbelief that he's gone.

"It's surprising that one mosquito destroyed him, but he's left his body and he's a spirit now, and he's with the lord," said young church member Milad Shafieezad.

Heidi Hammer, also a part of the community, said everyone should be more alert and not underestimate West Nile.

"...whatever you have standing outside, go out and dump those out. It might save a life. It's unbelievable. It's like one in a 100 people wind up this ill and this sick, and he was ill for six months," she said.

As painful as the loss is to the small church community, they wanted his service to be a celebration of his life.

The church set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical bills and funeral costs.
Related Topics:
newswest nile virusillnessWest HillsLos AngelesSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
Trump tells Merkel: 'We have something in common' in nod to wiretap claim
Frenchman who allegedly tried to grab soldier's gun at Paris airport wasn't on threat list
Man accused of killing EMT with ambulance has 31 prior arrests
More News
Top Stories
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
Frenchman who allegedly tried to grab soldier's gun at Paris airport wasn't on threat list
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Man accused of killing EMT with ambulance has 31 prior arrests
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
SoCal sizzles while East Coast shivers
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
More News
Top Video
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
'Beauty and the Beast' director moved by Emma Watson
LA seniors gather to protest proposed health care repeal bill
More Video