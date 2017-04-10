Westlake High student's car becomes memorial after plane crash

A Thousand Oaks high school student's car has become an impromptu memorial after he and his parents were killed in a plane crash.Seventeen-year-old John Brendan Zitting's white Volkswagon is still sitting in the parking space at Westlake High School where he left it before his death. Fellow students have left brightly colored messages for Zitting all over the car's exterior.Zitting and his parents, John and Karen, were killed Friday after the single-engine plane they were in crashed in Oregon.The Zittings had rented the aircraft, piloted by an Acton man, to fly the family to Eugene. The plane was approaching the airport when it suddenly crashed in a field. The pilot was also killed in the crash.