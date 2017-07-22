NEWS

Wildfire burns in Highland hillsides not far from homes

A witness captured flames burning not far from a home in the hillsides of Highland on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (KABC)

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire burned in the hillsides above Highland, appearing dangerously close to homes Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 3:49 p.m. near Piedmont Drive and Seine Avenue. Fire crews reported the blaze to be between 15 and 20 acres with no containment.

While no evacuation orders have been issued, one witness had cellphone video of the flames burning close to the backyard of a home. People are seen using a hose on the nearby shrubs.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
