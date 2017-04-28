NEWS

Wind-driven fire burns home, converted garage in Exposition Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

A wind-driven blaze tore through a converted garage and damaged at least one adjacent home in Exposition Park early Friday morning, fire officials said. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A wind-driven blaze tore through a converted garage and damaged at least one adjacent home in Exposition Park early Friday morning, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The flames erupted about 2:30 a.m. at a residential property in the 1600 block of W. 39th Place, burning several palm trees and at least one vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Ninety-one firefighters extinguished the fire in 38 minutes.

The residents of the damaged home were away at the time of the incident, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfirehouse firelos angeles fire departmentSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Windows smashed at Dolce & Gabbana shop in Beverly Hills
Man critical after being shot by home invaders in Beverly Glen
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 99 days of President Trump's tweets
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
More News
Top Stories
Man critical after being shot by home invaders in Beverly Glen
Windows smashed at Dolce & Gabbana shop in Beverly Hills
High winds topple trees, knock out power to parts of Southern California
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
3-year-old boy hit, killed by DUI driver in San Bernardino, police say
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
Topless woman gets in mace fight with police, loses
Show More
LA council candidate facing heat over online comments
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
Person of interest in custody in OC attempted luring case, police say
Babysitter who aided in child molestation may have victims in LA, IE, police say
Chargers select Clemson WR Mike Williams with No. 7 pick in NFL Draft
More News
Top Video
Man critical after being shot by home invaders in Beverly Glen
Windows smashed at Dolce & Gabbana shop in Beverly Hills
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
LA council candidate facing heat over online comments
More Video