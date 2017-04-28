Wind-driven fire burns home, converted garage in Exposition Park

A wind-driven blaze tore through a converted garage and damaged at least one adjacent home in Exposition Park early Friday morning, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.The flames erupted about 2:30 a.m. at a residential property in the 1600 block of W. 39th Place, burning several palm trees and at least one vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Ninety-one firefighters extinguished the fire in 38 minutes.The residents of the damaged home were away at the time of the incident, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.The cause of the blaze was under investigation.