Dolce & Gabbana shop on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills vandalized

The Dolce & Gabbana store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was targeted by vandals who smashed the store's windows early Friday morning, police said.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
The Dolce & Gabbana store along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills was vandalized early Friday morning, police said.

The window of the luxury brand shop, which is located in the 300 block of N. Rodeo Drive, was smashed around 1:30 a.m., according to Beverly Hills police.

Nothing was taken from the store, authorities said.

In addition to this incident, windows were also smashed at multiple locations in the area, Beverly Hills police said.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.
