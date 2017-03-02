The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 64-year-old woman on the way to her mother's house in South Los Angeles was arrested.The crash occurred Feb. 24 shortly before 6 p.m. A silver Jeep Renegade was speeding down 95th Street and ran a stop sign on Hoover Street, officials said.The Jeep then collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz, which veered off the road and crashed into a home on the corner of 95th Street and Hoover Street, killing Brenda Joyce Scott."How can I speak? What can I say? My child (was) going down the streets to my house," said Mary Graham, Scott's mother.Graham remains heartbroken that her daughter never made it to see her that evening.Authorities said the driver and one passenger ditched the Jeep and fled the scene on foot. The driver, identified as 36-year-old Iyerusalem Bihon, recently surrendered to police.Bihon faces vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence charges.Detectives said it appears Bihon was speeding at the time of the tragic accident."According to her statement, we are thinking it was somewhere upwards of 75 miles per hour," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno.Bihon admitted to police that she had some drinks earlier in the day, but because she turned herself in days later, investigators were not able to determine how much alcohol was in her system at the itme of the crash, Moreno said.The search continues for the passenger who was in the car with Bihon."Please turn yourself in, please turn yourself in. God will get you. Sic'em Jesus. I've already done that," said Eleanor Graham Etheridge, Scott's sister.Investigators said they want to speak to the passenger, who may or may not face charges.