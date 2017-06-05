NEWS

Grandmother sought after allegedly stabbing 2 grandchildren, 1 fatally, and adult daughter in Colton

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandmother was being sought after she allegedly stabbed two of her grandchildren, one fatally, and her adult daughter on Monday morning in Colton, authorities said. (Colton Police Department/KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A grandmother was being sought after she allegedly stabbed two of her grandchildren, one fatally, and her adult daughter on Monday morning in Colton, authorities said.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 9:10 a.m. from a woman who said her mother had stabbed her and the caller's two children in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, the Colton Police Department said.

One child was killed in the attack and another was critically injured, police said. The adult victim's condition was unknown.


The suspect was identified by authorities as 42-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark. She was said to be driving a black 2002 Hyundai Sonata sedan with license plate No. 7TQL009.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationchild killedchild injuredColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Source: 2 arrested in Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people
Police say one of the London Bridge attackers was previously known to authorities
Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified
ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack
More News
Top Stories
Father, son killed in Ventura County plane crash identified
Firefighter dies after fall from aerial ladder in downtown LA
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Fatal 6-car crash closes NB 215 Fwy in San Bernardino
'Disgruntled' ex-worker kills 5, then himself, near Orlando
London Bridge terror attack victims
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Show More
Trump pushes for privatizing US air traffic control
Watch this adorable orphaned kangaroo yawn
Film looks at career of LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller
Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial
PHOTOS: Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert
More News
Top Video
Fatal 6-car crash closes NB 215 Fwy in San Bernardino
Texas man dies after swimming with new tattoo
Ariana Grande concert raises $13M for Manchester victims
Father, son killed in Santa Rosa Valley small-plane crash
More Video