Colton Police say the vehicle is a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, like the one seen here pic.twitter.com/egfJVrwA0n — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) June 5, 2017

A grandmother was being sought after she allegedly stabbed two of her grandchildren, one fatally, and her adult daughter on Monday morning in Colton, authorities said.Authorities received a 911 call at about 9:10 a.m. from a woman who said her mother had stabbed her and the caller's two children in the 1400 block of Santo Antonio Drive, the Colton Police Department said.One child was killed in the attack and another was critically injured, police said. The adult victim's condition was unknown.The suspect was identified by authorities as 42-year-old Nicole Darrington Clark. She was said to be driving a black 2002 Hyundai Sonata sedan with license plate No. 7TQL009.