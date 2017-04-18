NEWS

LASD: Woman broke into Drake's Hidden Hills home and drank sodas

Drake performs at Philips Arena on Thursday, August 25, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) (AP)

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old South Carolina woman who they say broke into Drake's Hidden Hills home early in April and drank a Pepsi, Sprite and a Fiji water.

Mesha Collins, of Columbia, S.C., was taken into custody April 3 by Los Angeles County deputies after being found inside a home owned by Drake.

The LASD is still investigating how the woman got inside the house. There were no signs of forced entry, according to investigators.

Collins told responding deputies that Drake gave her permission to be there, according to the LASD. She drank three beverages while in the house, but nothing else appears to have been taken, according to investigators.

Collins has been charged with a felony. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Related Topics:
newscelebrityburglarymusic newsHidden HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect surrenders after police chase through South LA
'Facebook killer' takes his own life as police close in
Cleveland Facebook murder suspect killed himself after pursuit: Police
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
Trump inaugural committee announces record-breaking haul
More News
Top Stories
Fresno gunman who killed 3 men screamed 'Allahu Akbar,' police say
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
Suspect surrenders after police chase through South LA
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star Ming-Na Wen talks about role, tricky stunts
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
'Facebook killer' takes his own life as police close in
Man arrested for angry confrontation w/ OC 7-Eleven clerk
Show More
Former President George HW Bush back in hospital
Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash on 91 Fwy in Buena Park
Decomposing body found in car in Westlake district
Torrance Elementary School evacuated due to bomb threat
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos