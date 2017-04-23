Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist

MILWAUKEE --A Wisconsin woman said she sustained second-degree burns after her Fitbit fitness tracker exploded on her wrist.
Diana Mitchell had only owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for two weeks when the alleged incident occurred as she was reading a book. She said there was no indication that there was anything wrong with the device.
"The Fitbit itself is totally melted. The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm," she told WTMJ-TV.
Mitchell said her doctor had to pick pieces of plastic out of her wound. A local emergency care provider confirmed that Mitchell was treated the day after she said the explosion occurred.
The Fitbit does come with a warning, cautioning consumers that "the device contains electrical equipment that could cause injury if not handled properly."
Fitbit officials have issued a statement saying that they are investigating the incident. They said they are not aware of any similar complaints.