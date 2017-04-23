NEWS

Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Wisconsin woman said she suffered second-degree burns after her Fitbit device exploded.

MILWAUKEE --
A Wisconsin woman said she sustained second-degree burns after her Fitbit fitness tracker exploded on her wrist.

Diana Mitchell had only owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for two weeks when the alleged incident occurred as she was reading a book. She said there was no indication that there was anything wrong with the device.

"The Fitbit itself is totally melted. The bracelet melted, and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm," she told WTMJ-TV.

Mitchell said her doctor had to pick pieces of plastic out of her wound. A local emergency care provider confirmed that Mitchell was treated the day after she said the explosion occurred.

The Fitbit does come with a warning, cautioning consumers that "the device contains electrical equipment that could cause injury if not handled properly."

Fitbit officials have issued a statement saying that they are investigating the incident. They said they are not aware of any similar complaints.
Related Topics:
newstechnologyelectronicsexplosionhealthu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump at 100 days: 96 percent of his voters say they'd do it again (POLL)
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
Suspect crashes stolen car after high-speed chase in OC
American Airlines apologizes, puts flight attendant on leave after confrontation
More News
Top Stories
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
Suspect crashes stolen car after high-speed chase in OC
Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Loved ones honor slain teacher Karen Smith at her funeral
Tens of thousands took part in March for Science in DTLA
Show More
Officer-involved shooting in North Hills leaves suspect critical
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Young immigrants won't 'rest easy' despite Trump's comments
Missing driver located after car plunges over cliff in Hollywood Hills crash
Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity
More News
Top Video
5-year-old boy reported missing in South Pasadena
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
Pasadena Showcase House of Design sneak peek
Loved ones honor slain teacher Karen Smith at her funeral
More Video