Demonstrators are protesting the detention of a woman who is facing deportation following a Boyle Heights drug bust that sheriff's deputies say she had no involvement in.Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. They said Teresa Vidal-Jaime was picked up by federal authorities on Monday following a drug bust at the Boyle Heights complex where she lives.Investigators seized more than 30 pounds of cocaine and approximately $600,000 in cash. Her husband was arrested for drug possession.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detained Vidal-Jaime but released her because they didn't think she was involved in the crime.However, U.S. Border Patrol officials took her into custody, because she was in the country illegally."Our communities are always so over-policed, and we want that to stop. We want to stop fearing that that they can take our family members at any point," said Marcela Hernandez with the Immigrant Youth CoalitionDemonstrators want Vidal-Jaime to be released immediately.Border Patrol officials said she's being held in Chula Vista awaiting deportation proceedings.