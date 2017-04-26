NEWS

Boyle Heights woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Demonstrators are protesting the detention of a woman who is facing deportation following a Boyle Heights drug bust that sheriff's deputies say she had no involvement in. (KABC / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Demonstrators are protesting the detention of a woman who is facing deportation following a Boyle Heights drug bust that sheriff's deputies say she had no involvement in.

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. They said Teresa Vidal-Jaime was picked up by federal authorities on Monday following a drug bust at the Boyle Heights complex where she lives.

Investigators seized more than 30 pounds of cocaine and approximately $600,000 in cash. Her husband was arrested for drug possession.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detained Vidal-Jaime but released her because they didn't think she was involved in the crime.

However, U.S. Border Patrol officials took her into custody, because she was in the country illegally.

"Our communities are always so over-policed, and we want that to stop. We want to stop fearing that that they can take our family members at any point," said Marcela Hernandez with the Immigrant Youth Coalition

Demonstrators want Vidal-Jaime to be released immediately.

Border Patrol officials said she's being held in Chula Vista awaiting deportation proceedings.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationdeportationdrug bustlos angeles county sheriff's departmentborder patrolarrestdrugsillegal drugsprotestBoyle HeightsLos AngelesSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Trump invites Senate to White House for briefing on N. Korea
Trump suggests he'll take 'sanctuary cities' case to Supreme Court
US military begins installing missile defenses in S. Korea
More News
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Show More
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
OC coach arrested for soliciting photos from student on Snapchat
Topshop sells clear plastic jeans
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
More News
Top Video
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
More Video