A woman died after she was found shot early Saturday morning near a post office in Pasadena, authorities said.Officers responded just before 1:24 a.m. to a report of a female in the 100 block of Peoria Street yelling that she had been shot, according to the Pasadena Police Department.The victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was transported to a hospital, police said. She was initially listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery.The woman, a Pasadena resident, later died at the medical center. Her name was not immediately released.The post office building was not connected to the shooting, investigators said, adding that it was unclear where the victim was shot.No description of the shooter was available.