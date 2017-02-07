Woman found stabbed to death in Valinda home

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a woman found in a Valinda home Monday night.Authorities said around 8:34 p.m. they received a call regarding a person down in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street. When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's husband was found two miles away from the home and taken in for questioning.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.