Woman rescued, unharmed after car crashes into train in Commerce

Firefighters worked to pull a woman out of a mangled car after it crashed with a freight train in Commerce on Friday, March 10, 2017. (KABC)

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was rescued and appeared to be unharmed after her car crashed into a freight train in the City of Commerce.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Garfield Avenue, south of Slauson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the 40-year-old driver was trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Firefighters were able to pull her out shortly before 7 p.m. During the rescue effort, she appeared to be talking and cooperating with rescuers.

When the woman was pulled out, she stood up for a few moments before firefighters placed her on a gurney and took her to a hospital for an evaluation.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
