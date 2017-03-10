A woman was rescued and appeared to be unharmed after her car crashed into a freight train in the City of Commerce.The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Garfield Avenue, south of Slauson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, the 40-year-old driver was trapped inside the mangled vehicle.Firefighters were able to pull her out shortly before 7 p.m. During the rescue effort, she appeared to be talking and cooperating with rescuers.When the woman was pulled out, she stood up for a few moments before firefighters placed her on a gurney and took her to a hospital for an evaluation.The cause of the crash was unknown.